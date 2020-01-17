Follow story
LaMont Flock
January 17, 2020
LaMont 'Butch' Flock
CASHTON -- LaMont "Butch" Flock, 81, of Cashton passed away at his home, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary's Ridge, Wis. Father Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 20, 2020
