La Vonne G. Wateski

APPLETON, Wis./HOLMEN -- La Vonne G. Wateski, 84, of Appleton, formerly of Holmen passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living-Appleton. She was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Richland Center, Wis., daughter of the late John and Helen (Shaw) Cottrill.

After graduating from Logan High School in La Crosse, she worked as a secretary for a variety of supply companies and moved into manufacturing positions before retiring in 1999.

She enjoyed watching movies, shopping, playing cards, working in the yard, dancing and taking car rides. She moved to Appleton in 2018, to be closer to her daughter. While at Brookdale Assisted Living-Appleton, she made new friends, enjoyed sitting outside, playing Wii bowling and music during Happy Hour.

La Vonne is survived by her daughter, Doreen Trapp; stepchildren, David Brown, Debra Berny, Mike Wateski, Mary Saphner and Karen Lucey; a nephew, John Benson; four nieces, Ginger Tilson, Lynn Hockenbery, Julie Burkhalter and Tammy Hyttinen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Brown and Donald Wateski; siblings, Virgil Cottrill, Virgie Lovell, Louis Schaefer, Violet Benson and Karen Kulas.

The family would like to thank Halley, RN with ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, for the compassionate care she provided during La Vonne's recent hospitalization, along with Gina, RN with Compassus. To Brookdale Assisted Living-Appleton, a very special thank you to all of the staff for their loving care and devotion.

