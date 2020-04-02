Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
La Vonne Miller
April 02, 2020
La Vonne 'Bonnie' Miller
BANGOR -- La Vonne "Bonnie" Miller, 88, of Bangor died peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was dearly loved by all who were blessed to have known her and will be greatly missed by her husband, Herbert; three sons, Randy (Susan) Miller, Duane "Zeke"(Mary) Miller and Todd Miller; her daughter, Pamela (Gary) Schomburg; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty (Ramon) Stelloh; her brother, Gary (Robin) Thielker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Helen Thielker; her sister, Joyce Horstman; and daughter-in-law, Shelly Miller.
A private burial is being planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran School, 401 16th Ave N. Bangor, Wis., 54614. To view the obituary in it's entirety please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Bangor Chapel, is assisting Bonnie's family during their time of loss.
BANGOR -- La Vonne "Bonnie" Miller, 88, of Bangor died peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was dearly loved by all who were blessed to have known her and will be greatly missed by her husband, Herbert; three sons, Randy (Susan) Miller, Duane "Zeke"(Mary) Miller and Todd Miller; her daughter, Pamela (Gary) Schomburg; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty (Ramon) Stelloh; her brother, Gary (Robin) Thielker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Helen Thielker; her sister, Joyce Horstman; and daughter-in-law, Shelly Miller.
A private burial is being planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran School, 401 16th Ave N. Bangor, Wis., 54614. To view the obituary in it's entirety please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Bangor Chapel, is assisting Bonnie's family during their time of loss.
Published on April 4, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of La
in memory of La
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.