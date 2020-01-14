La Vonne Mae Wilder

La Vonne Mae Wilder, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

She was born April 25, 1931, in La Crosse, to John and Elizabeth (Moe) Johnson. In her youth she attended La Crosse schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950.

La Vonne married Eugene Walter Wilder at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse, Sept. 7, 1950. Together they raised three children.

She loved travelling, especially her trips to Hawaii with Gene. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, music, hosting holiday celebrations and coffee with the neighbors. But her greatest joy came from raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

La Vonne is survived by her three children, Ross, Sandra (Robert) Weeth and Todd (Marilyn) all of La Crosse; her three grandchildren, Ian Weeth and Leah and Ryan Wilder, all of La Crosse; one great-grandchild, Gage Weeth. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Gene; parents; sisters, Betty Klawitter Brieske and Doris Burns; nephew, Bruce Klawitter.

At La Vonne's request there was a private burial held at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at .