La Vern Henry Horstman
La Vern Henry Horstman

December 27, 1926 - January 24, 2019

La Vern "Pat" Henry Horstman
La Vern “Pat” Horstman, 92, formerly of Stoddard died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Collierville, Tenn.
He was born Dec. 27, 1926, to John and Celia (Miller) Horstman in Bangor. La Vern worked for the Army Corp of Engineers as the lockmaster of Lock and Dam #8 in Genoa, retiring in 1990 after 28 years. La Vern was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stoddard, where he held many offices over the years. He was also a veteran of the Korean War and a longtime member of the American Legion, Post 315, in Stoddard.
He is survived by two sons, Vern (Jane Malin) of Collierville and Ken (Ann Graham) of Denton, Texas; two grandchildren, David Horstman of Longmont, Colo., and Valerie (Adam) Summers of Lubbock, Texas; one great-grandchild, Ellie Summers; one sister, Leona Von Haden of Tomah; one brother, William “Bill” (Bethel) Horstman of Bangor; sister-in-law, Bonnie Horstman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joyce (Thielker); his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Raymond.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, 303 Main St., Stoddard, 54685. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate. Burial will be at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Memorials may be given to Page Robbins, 1961 S. Houston Levee RD, Collierville, TN, 38017 (an Alzheimer's Adult Day Care Center); to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church of Stoddard; or to a charity of the donor's choice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 9, 2019
