L. Peter Groves
L. Peter Groves

January 25, 2019

L. Peter Groves, 83, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, La Crosse. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson family Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published on February 2, 2019
