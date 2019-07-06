Kyle Frank
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Kyle Frank

July 06, 2019

Kyle Frank Kyle Samuel Frank
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Kyle Samuel Frank, 19, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Gunderson Lutheran in La Crosse. His service will held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, with a visitation at 2 p.m. at 4 Seasons Community Center, 900 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. 55921. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Kyle
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 09, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.