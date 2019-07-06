Follow story
Kyle Frank
July 06, 2019
Kyle Samuel Frank
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Kyle Samuel Frank, 19, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Gunderson Lutheran in La Crosse. His service will held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, with a visitation at 2 p.m. at 4 Seasons Community Center, 900 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. 55921. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
in memory of Kyle
in memory of Kyle
