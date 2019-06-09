Kristine Lynn (Page) Beitlich

HOLMEN -- Kristine Lynn (Page) Beitlich, 67, of Holmen passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

She was born in La Crosse, June 2, 1952, to Roland and Arlene (Goeldner) Page. She married Edward Beitlich and they later divorced.

Kris graduated from Holmen High School in 1970. After graduation she worked for several years at the Robles gas station in Onalaska and then worked as a jailer for the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, until she had to retire due to health issues. Co-workers said she always volunteered to take someone's shift during the holidays so they could be with family. Being a kind compassionate person, she also found enjoyment in helping serve and deliver meals through the Holmen Senior Nutrition Site. After the meals were delivered, she would go back and help some of these people with other tasks and brought joy to many of the seniors. She took great pride in her home and yard by Drugan's Golf Course and was always visiting and joking with the golfers. Feeding the birds and snuggling with her cats gave her great enjoyment. Even with her disabilities she lived life on her terms. In her earlier years she played softball and was in a pool, where she made many good memories. She loved her card group and spending time at the Holmen American Legion with her many friends. Her big heart was evident through her wishes to be an organ donor and will now live on in others. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, the many golfers at Drugan's, and her two beloved cats.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen ICU for the excellent care given to Kris.

Kristine is survived by three brothers, Ronald (Bonnie) Page of Onalaska, Dannie (Janice) Page of Buckeye, Ariz., and Dwayne (Jerrine) Page of Holmen; nieces and nephews, Jeramy (Jennifer) Page, Melissa (Brian) Ender, Jason Page, Jodi (Chris) Peterson, Ryan Page, Jada (Andy) Callahan and Shanon (Bil) Schmidtknecht; many great-nieces and nephews; and her two beloved cats. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate and burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, and again from 10 a.m. Monday until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of donor's choice. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Holmen is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .