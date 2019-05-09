Follow story
Kristine Beitlich
May 09, 2019
Kristine L. (Page) Beitlich
HOLMEN -- Kristine L. (Page) Beitlich, 67, of Holmen passed away Sunday, May 9, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Services are pending, Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.
