May 09, 2019

HOLMEN -- Kristine L. (Page) Beitlich, 67, of Holmen passed away Sunday, May 9, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Services are pending, Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published on June 10, 2019
