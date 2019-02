Kirk Schreiner

Herman Kirk Schreiner, known as Kirk, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Kirk was born in Brush, Colo., Aug 31, 1952, to Herman and Patricia (Clift) Schreiner. He graduated from Brush High School in 1970. Then graduated with a bachelor degree in art, from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo., in 1974. He lived in Colorado until 1986, when he moved to La Crosse, with his previous wife, Kari (Dahl) Schreiner. He resided in La Crosse until 2016, when he moved to Grayslake, Ill., with his current wife, Victoria Hanson.

Kirk was fun loving, dependable and a great co-worker. Also known for his art, including pottery/ceramics, paintings and drawings. He loved to spend time with family and be outdoors.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Victoria Hanson; his daughter, Kailee (Derek) Witt; his stepchildren, Angela Hanson and Jaimee (Isaac) Smith; his siblings, Kipp (Tammy) Schreiner, Kitta (Ron) Felzien; and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Toy Schreiner.

There will be a celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Pump House, 119 King St., La Crosse.