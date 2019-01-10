Follow story
January 10, 2019
INDEPENDENCE -- Kim Marie Suchla, 54, of Independence died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, and one hour prior to the Mass Friday at the church.
Published on February 12, 2019
