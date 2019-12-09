Follow story
Kevin Sipley
December 09, 2019
Kevin "Gus" Sipley
HOLMEN -- Kevin "Gus" Sipley, 68, of Holmen passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 14, 2019
in memory of Kevin
