Kevin H. Rudser
March 21, 2020
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. -- Kevin H. Rudser, 51, of Port Washington died Saturday, March 21, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; son, Jake (JD); daughter, Kierra; parents, Marilyn and Sigurd Rudser, of West Salem; mother-in-law, Susie Ropiak, of Port Washington; father-in-law, Steven Schott, of Waterford, Wis.; and sister-in-law, of Leslie Schott, of Eagle, Wis.
A celebration of life will be held in Port Washington, in late summer, 2020.
Published on March 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss Marilyn and Sig. Sending you my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.