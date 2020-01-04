Kevin James Roesler
Kevin James Roesler

November 28, 1967 - January 04, 2020

ARCADIA -- Kevin James Roesler, 52, of Arcadia died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital, Rochester, Minn. He was born in Aurora, Ill., to William "Bill" and Bonnie (Rebhahn) Roesler Nov. 28, 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Michele Moe, Oct. 27, 1990, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, until the time of Mass, at Holy Family Parish, 223 Maple St., Arcadia, Wis., 54612. The Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate the Mass, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Private burial to be held at a later date. In Kevin's honor, following the Mass, a celebration of life will be held at the Arcadia County Club, 265 Golf Lane, Arcadia, Wis., 54612.
A college carpentry/trade scholarship will be set up in Kevin's memory. Monetary gifts can be directed to family and made to Michele Roesler. The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on January 6, 2020
Kevin
