Kevin Pierzina

December 22, 2019

Kevin S. Pierzina, 54, of Menomonie and formerly of Arcadia died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., following complications to heart surgery.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fagernes Lutheran Church, rural Blair.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wis., and from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the church.
Published on December 25, 2019
