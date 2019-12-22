Follow story
Kevin Pierzina
December 22, 2019
Kevin S. Pierzina
Kevin S. Pierzina, 54, of Menomonie and formerly of Arcadia died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., following complications to heart surgery.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fagernes Lutheran Church, rural Blair.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wis., and from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the church.
Published on December 25, 2019
