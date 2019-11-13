Follow story
Kevin Peloski
December 02, 1962 - November 13, 2019
Kevin Peloski
Kevin Peloski, 56, born Dec. 2, 1962, in La Crosse, to John and Arlene Peloski, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marsha (Erdahl) Peloski; and son, Michael; siblings, Linda (John) Henry, Diane Peloski, Cindy Peloski, Gary (Janet) Peloski, Ken (Sharon) Peloski; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven; brothers, Dave and Jeff.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
