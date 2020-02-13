Follow story
Kevin Jay McKeeth
February 13, 2020
Kevin Jay McKeeth
GALESVILLE -- Kevin Jay McKeeth, 61, of Galesville passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Grandview Care Center in Blair. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 15, 2020
in memory of Kevin
