Kevin Kendhammer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Kevin Kendhammer, 68, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was born April 28, 1951, to Jack and Lee Kendhammer in La Crosse.

To the surprise of the Nuns at Aquinas Catholic High School, Kevin graduated in 1969 and even went on to complete his associates degree. Kevin moved to Chesapeake, with his family in 1985 and spent the majority of his career working at Daltile and International Tile.

What's not to love about a man who loved his children and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Kevin is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Boggs and her husband, Chuck Boggs of Chesapeake, Rhea Overbeck and her husband, Matt Overbeck of Moyock, N.C.; four grandchildren, Mason and Trinity Boggs, Wyatt and Madison Overbeck; loving extended family, Donna and Mike Cushing, Kristen Cushing and Carter Davis; brothers, Joe Kendhammer and wife, Jody Kendhammer, Doug Kendhammer and wife, Debbie Kendhammer; sister-in-law, Lillie Boardman; and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and three half-brothers, Dick and John Kendhammer and Bob Boardman.

Kevin not only loved to party but was the life of the party. He spent many weekends playing cards with family and friends, while taking the ship out to the bay, with Captain Morgan at the helm. He loved spending time outdoors and riding on his chariot, aka "The Toro." There was nothing he and his mower couldn't tackle, including cars, campers and garden hoses. He had a special touch for flowers and gardening, but trees and shrubs trembled at the sight of him carrying pruners. Kevin's laughter was infectious and his smile was unforgettable. His spirit and love for his family will never be forgotten. We will celebrate Kevin's life exactly as he wanted, with a party filled with music, laughter and plenty of sunshine, Saturday, May 23, at his home in Chesapeake.