Kevin T. Kelleher
November 25, 2019
Kevin T. Kelleher
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Kevin T. Kelleher, 70, of rural Houston died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. There will be a visitation for Kevin from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston. A celebration of his life will take place later in the Spring.
