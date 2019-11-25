Kevin T. Kelleher
Kevin T. Kelleher

November 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Kevin T. Kelleher, 70, of rural Houston died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. There will be a visitation for Kevin from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston. A celebration of his life will take place later in the Spring.
Published on December 2, 2019
