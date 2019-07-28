Kevin Joel Haas

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- After packing a full lifetime of living into 52 short years, Kevin Joel Haas passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1967, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Earl and Beverly (Scheffert) Haas. He grew up in Waukon, Iowa, and graduated from Waukon Senior High School in 1985. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waukon.

After high school, Kevin worked for two years, before attending Northeast Iowa Community College. After one year, he transferred to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Kevin was a member of Drake University's rowing crew. After graduation, he became the assistant rowing coach for the team. He graduated in 1992, with a degree in business and a minor in political science. Kevin worked at several jobs after college, including as a real-estate agent in Des Moines. He eventually moved to Caledonia, where he currently owned and operated Dave's Auto Sales. Kevin especially enjoyed the many hours camping and fishing with his family. He loved having his stepdaughter and his sons, help out at the shop with sales, book work and detailing cars. His boys spent many hours at the shop helping their dad, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles and picking tomatoes. They canned many jars of tomatoes over the years. Kevin had an especially close relationship with his granddaughter, Novah, whom he called his "papa's #1 buddy."

Kevin was a fighter and he refused to give up on life when he got his ALS continued to work at his shop until the end and was so thankful for his amazing friends and family who helped him to do that. Those whom he called friend, were blessed to know him.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pam Haas; his sons, Cartrite and Callahan; his stepdaughters, Tiffany Meiners Bauer and Clarissa Guillaume (Nick Peterson) all of Caledonia; his grandchildren, Dominick, Bentley and Julian, Novah (his little buddy) and Rylen; his parents, Earl and Bev Haas of Waukon; and his sister, Shari (Charlie) Peterson of La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the church and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning before the service at the church.