Kevin Arentz
June 19, 2019

Kevin Fredrick "Arny" Arentz
Kevin Fredrick "Arny" Arentz, 58, of La Crosse died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 at St. James the Less Catholic Church. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church and School, Luther High School, or the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. Online guestbook a complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 21, 2019
