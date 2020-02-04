Follow story
Kermit Milo Oldre
November 14, 1934 - February 04, 2020
Kermit Milo Oldre
STODDARD, Wis. -- Kermit Milo Oldre, 85, of Stoddard was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Kermit was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Albert and Myrtle Oldre in Luverne, Minn.
Service of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. A private burial will be at Fort Snelling.
Published on February 6, 2020
