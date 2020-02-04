Kermit Milo Oldre
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Kermit Milo Oldre

November 14, 1934 - February 04, 2020

Kermit Milo Oldre Kermit Milo Oldre
STODDARD, Wis. -- Kermit Milo Oldre, 85, of Stoddard was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Kermit was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Albert and Myrtle Oldre in Luverne, Minn.
Service of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. A private burial will be at Fort Snelling.
Online condolences may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Please visit our website to see the complete obituary.
Published on February 6, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Kermit Milo Oldre, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Kermit
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 06, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.