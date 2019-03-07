Follow story
Kenneth Wooden
March 07, 2019
Kenneth B. Wooden
Kenneth B. Wooden, 84, of Winona passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona. Spring burial with military honors will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Published on March 12, 2019
