Kenneth Wooden
Kenneth Wooden

March 07, 2019

Kenneth B. Wooden, 84, of Winona passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona. Spring burial with military honors will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
