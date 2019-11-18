Kenneth W. Roberts, Jr.

Kenneth W. Roberts, Jr., 87, was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Worthington, Minn., the son of Kenneth W. Sr. and Jeanne E. (Muilenburg) Roberts. He attended and graduated from Worthington High School in 1950. After high school, he took correspondence courses from the University of Minnesota and the International Accounting Society of Chicago, Ill. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1955. Ken married Gladys B. Andersen Feb. 3, 1953, at the First Lutheran Church in Worthington. Ken served as Nobles County Auditor from 1967 to 1994 and was active in many local boards and committees, including Hunter Safety, March of Dimes, American Red Cross, Junior Chamber of Commerce, National Junior College Wrestling Tournament, and his church, Westminster Presbyterian in Worthington, where he served on the Board of Trustees and Session. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #101. He was a man that overcame a lot with getting polio in 1955 at the age of 23. Ken always had a smile on his face, roaming the halls at the Meadows, visiting with everyone, playing Wii bowling and going down for ice cream, his favorite. He touched the lives of many people and will never be forgotten. Ken passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Sanford Worthington Medical Center in Worthington.

Ken is survived by two daughters, Roxanne (Percy) Thompson of Ettrick, and Jeri (Dennis) Anderson of Bigelow, Minn.; two sons, Kenneth W. III (Sharon) Roberts of Riverside, Calif., and Robin (Judy) Roberts of McFarland, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys in 2014.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Benson Funeral Home in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ecumen Meadows Community Gardens, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Compassionate Care Hospice.