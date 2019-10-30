Kenneth Opdahl

Kenneth Opdahl, 89, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center.

He was born in La Crosse, Jan. 16, 1930, to Gertrude (Merfeld) and Harry Leroy Opdahl. He married Geraldine Yost, Oct. 29, 1955.

Ken served in active combat with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict (1951-1953). He received the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and the National Defense Service Medal. He retired from the Trane Company after almost 40 years and from the State of Wisconsin after 20 years.

Ken is survived by his wife of 64 years, Geraldine; daughters, Pamela Petroskey of Palmetto, Fla., and Karen Hammond of Madison, Wis.; a son, Ronald Opdahl of Chaska, Minn.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Christopher) Kerekanich of Palmetto, Michael (Morgan) Willis of Lakenheath, UK, Nicholas Hammond of Tampa, Fla., and Alexander Hammond of Madison; and three great-grandchildren, Aeron Kerekanich, Alexander "AJ" Willis and Kenneth "Parker" Willis. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Randy Petroskey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Military honors will take place immediately following the service at the funeral home and a private family burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. An online guest book is available at .