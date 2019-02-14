Kenneth R. Kammel

COON VALLEY -- Kenneth R. Kammel, 86, of rural Coon Valley was called to his heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 10, 1933, in La Crosse, to Rudy and Lucy (Klug) Kammel. He attended St. Joseph's Ridge School. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean Conflict. He married Carol Jean Flock July 31, 1956, at St. Mary's Ridge Catholic Church. He drove a milk route for several years and then farmed near Coon Valley for many years, retiring in 2000. He then worked at Villa St. Joseph in maintenance and tended the many flower gardens until 2009. Kenneth was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. He was a former member of the La Crosse Area Beekeepers and the St. Joseph's Lions Club.

He had the gift of gab and was gracious to everyone. He was very giving of his time and generous with his baked goods and jams. He was also well known for Kenny's sweet corn.

Survivors include eight children, Daniel (Kathryn) of Onalaska, Debra (Donald) Bahr of La Crosse, Dennis of Coon Valley, James (Regina) of Coon Valley, John (Lorie) of Coon Valley, Pat of Coon Valley, Carl (Lisa) of La Crosse, Monica (Frank) Koltermann of Barre Mills; 17 grandchildren, Tara Kammel, Krista (Ryan) Schlicht, Christopher Bahr, Scott (Stefanie) Bahr, Tammy (Dan) Pertile, Kyle Kammel, Max Kammel, Dallas Kammel, Alexander, Victoria and Gloria Laugalis, Benjamin (Brianna) Kammel, Zachary Kammel, Kendon Kammel, Alton Kammel, Heleyna Kammel and Tanner Koltermann; Debra and Donald's host son from Brazil, Nilo Duarte; 10 great-grandchildren, Keira and Lincoln Schlicht, Kayla and Ariana Bahr, Taylor, Jordan and Cameron Pertile, Everett, Kayleigh and Sutton Kammel; a host son from Germany, Harald Schindler; two brothers, Donald (Patricia) of Coon Valley and Reiney (Darlene) of La Crosse; two sisters, Marian Roesler of La Crosse and Marcie (Syl Jr.) Leibl of Coon Valley; two sisters-in-law, Rosella Kammel of West Salem and Ettie Kammel Thiele of La Crosse; many other relatives and friend; and Max, his beloved canine companion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Jean; two brothers, Gerald and Eugene Kammel; and a sister Evelyn Mikshowsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph's Ridge, with Fr. Konopa officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church and also from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at . In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Coon Valley American Legion or the Freedom Honor Flight.

A special thank you to the staff of Hillview Terrace and Comfort Keepers for their excellent care.