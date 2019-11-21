Kenneth 'Kit' Garnhart Jr.

Kenneth "Kit" Garnhart Jr., 75, of La Crosse died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the home of his daughter and her husband, in Eden Prairie, Minn. He was born March 23, 1944, in Shell Lake, Wis., to Kenneth and Bernice (Wennerberg) Garnhart Sr.

Kit was a loving father, an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors. He was known for his ability to fix just about anything and for opening his heart to anyone who needed help. He was a friend to many and was always willing to lend a hand. Kit lived a rich life and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by daughters, Heather Garnhart and Erica (Chad Guillory) Garnhart; siblings, Keith Garnhart and Kristin Barrie; and numerous other family and friends. Kit was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bernice Garnhart.

A gathering to celebrate Kit's life will be open to all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake, Wis. Following the gathering, there will be an informal reception from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lakeview Bar and Grill, where appetizers will be served.

