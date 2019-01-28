Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kenneth R. Erickson
January 28, 2019
Kenneth R. Erickson
HOLMEN -- Kenneth R. Erickson, 87, of Holmen passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
HOLMEN -- Kenneth R. Erickson, 87, of Holmen passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Kenneth
in memory of Kenneth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.