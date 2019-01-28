Kenneth R. Erickson
Kenneth R. Erickson

January 28, 2019

HOLMEN -- Kenneth R. Erickson, 87, of Holmen passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 2, 2019
