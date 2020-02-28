Kenneth Paul Clements

ONALASKA -- Kenneth Paul Clements, 78, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home. Ken was the oldest of 11 children, born Aug. 30, 1941, to Paul and Luella (Newberg) Clements. Ken was married to Sharon Suchanek Jan. 6, 1964, in Waukon Iowa.

Ken worked as a welder at Trane Company for 41 years and retired in 2002.

After retirement he filled his time as the treasurer of the Team Bass Club and ran their Bass Taxi for local fishing tournaments for many years. Ken was known in the community for making and repairing fishing rods, but that was just a portion of the talent and handiness that he showed with all projects he was a part of. Dad, Grandpa Ken or Kenny, was always the person we relied on for anything we needed. Kenny was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three daughters, Julie (Jay) Rand of Placerville, Calif., Sherry (Rob), Penfield of Onalaska and Lisa (Todd) Dolato of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren, Lee (Michelle), Lindsey (Joe), Laura (Brian), Jessica, Madison and Trenton; and four great-grandchildren, Oliver, Thea, Aedan and Madelyn. Ken is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, Ron (Pat) Clements, Pat McClone, Mary (Mike) Stoetzel, Paulette Marks, Sandy (Mike) Miller, Sue (Gary) Bay, Sharon Maier, Steve (Joan) Clements and Greg (Gretchen) Clements; one sister-in-law, Carol (Glen) Carson; and more than a few nieces and nephews.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Luella; and brother, Wayne.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 6, at Shepherd of Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska, officiated by Pastor Baumgarn. Internment will be held at the Onalaska City Cemetery with reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the Prairie Room at The Gathering Place, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, March 6, at the church.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the Onalaska Police Department and the Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.