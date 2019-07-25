Follow story
Kenneth L. Bright
July 25, 2019
Kenneth L. Bright, 86, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate and internment will be in the church columbarium. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on July 27, 2019
