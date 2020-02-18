Kenneth 'Ken' Walter Batzel

HOLMEN -- Kenneth "Ken" Walter Batzel, 72, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Ken was born in La Crosse, June 10, 1947, to Walter and Orma (Volla). He graduated from West Salem High School and later went on to further his education and obtained his LPN degree from Winona Technical College.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Diane Nuttelman, June 20, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. They were blessed to have 54 loving years together.

Ken had a huge passion for the outdoors which included hunting, fishing and gardening. The pumpkin patch, "Grandpas Garden," provided many opportunities for Ken to share his stories and gardening knowledge. He found joy watching kids find their prize pumpkin. He was also very entertaining while giving the hay rides through the garden.

Ken retired in 2013, from Mayo Health Center, where he was the supervisor of security. He loved working there and enjoyed all the social contact with employees, patients and visitors.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Orma Batzel. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Nuttelman); brothers, Gene Batzel of West Salem, Charles Batzel of West Salem; three children, Tonya Batzel of St. Joseph, Minn., Troy (Julie) Batzel of Holmen, Leif Batzel of La Crosse; grandchildren, Jon Kingsbury, Wade Hoaglan, Brandon Batzel, Joshua Batzel; great-granddaughter, Hannah Hoaglan; and his dog, Eddy.

He will be remembered for being a gentle giant, his comedic personality and his way of grabbing your attention when telling a story. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Mayo for the wonderful care, kindness and attention they provided Ken and family during his stay.

In accordance to Ken's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.