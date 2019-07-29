Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kenneth Lawrence Abnet
July 29, 2019
Kenneth "Papa" Lawrence Abnet
ONALASKA -- Kenneth "Papa" Lawrence Abnet, 85, of Onalaska, passed away July 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Kenny "Papa" is survived by his wife of 62 years, Theo; daughter, Rebecca (Thomas) Grapes of La Crosse; son, Paul (Amy) Abnet of Dakota, Minn.; grandchildren, Brynn Panek of La Crosse, Amy (Roman) Wells of Holmen, Elise and Jessalyn Abnet of Winona, Minn.; great-grandchildren, William and Presleigh Panek, his best friend, Jaxsyn, Torynn and newest edition, Briela Wells. He is also survived by sisters, Arlene Ready of La Crescent, Minn., and Marion Kappauf of Houston, Minn.; a brother, Jerry Abnet of La Crescent; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 2, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse with Monsignor Steven Kachel officiating. Entombment will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Kenneth "Papa" Lawrence Abnet, 85, of Onalaska, passed away July 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Kenny "Papa" is survived by his wife of 62 years, Theo; daughter, Rebecca (Thomas) Grapes of La Crosse; son, Paul (Amy) Abnet of Dakota, Minn.; grandchildren, Brynn Panek of La Crosse, Amy (Roman) Wells of Holmen, Elise and Jessalyn Abnet of Winona, Minn.; great-grandchildren, William and Presleigh Panek, his best friend, Jaxsyn, Torynn and newest edition, Briela Wells. He is also survived by sisters, Arlene Ready of La Crescent, Minn., and Marion Kappauf of Houston, Minn.; a brother, Jerry Abnet of La Crescent; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 2, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse with Monsignor Steven Kachel officiating. Entombment will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 31, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Kenneth
in memory of Kenneth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 31, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.