Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kelly Jean Mauss
January 23, 1970 - September 10, 2019
Kelly Jean Mauss
ONALASKA -- Kelly Jean Mauss, 49, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Kelly, devoted daughter, sister and friend, was born Jan. 23, 1970, to James and Carol (Wiese) Mauss. She had a tremendously kind heart and enjoyed making others smile. Kelly was deeply dedicated to her family and faith and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, Minn. In her free time, Kelly enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She also enjoyed traveling, having adventures and watching baseball.
Kelly is survived by her parents, James and Carol Mauss; her devoted friend, Kathy Degner; her identical twin sister, Kathy (Jason) Alfred, her siblings, Lori (Marc) Allen, Jackie (Harry) Hoch, Tony Mauss, Gina (Maynor) Solares, Carrie (Jake) Thompson and Vanessa (Mike Ellison) Mauss; her nieces and nephews, Catherine (Aaron), James, Clara, Angi, Missy, Emmett, Roddy, Malakai and Miles; as well as numerous dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.
An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of donor's choice in Kelly's memory.
To send flowers to the family of Kelly Jean Mauss, please visit Tribute Store.
ONALASKA -- Kelly Jean Mauss, 49, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Kelly, devoted daughter, sister and friend, was born Jan. 23, 1970, to James and Carol (Wiese) Mauss. She had a tremendously kind heart and enjoyed making others smile. Kelly was deeply dedicated to her family and faith and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, Minn. In her free time, Kelly enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She also enjoyed traveling, having adventures and watching baseball.
Kelly is survived by her parents, James and Carol Mauss; her devoted friend, Kathy Degner; her identical twin sister, Kathy (Jason) Alfred, her siblings, Lori (Marc) Allen, Jackie (Harry) Hoch, Tony Mauss, Gina (Maynor) Solares, Carrie (Jake) Thompson and Vanessa (Mike Ellison) Mauss; her nieces and nephews, Catherine (Aaron), James, Clara, Angi, Missy, Emmett, Roddy, Malakai and Miles; as well as numerous dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.
An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of donor's choice in Kelly's memory.
To send flowers to the family of Kelly Jean Mauss, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 11, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Kelly
in memory of Kelly
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.