Kelly J. Kuehl

LA CROSSE/ROTHCHILD, Wis. -- Kelly Jean Kuehl, 41, of La Crosse, formerly of Rothschild suddenly passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, while camping with her best friend, her mother.

Kelly was born Feb. 2, 1978, to Robert L. Kuehl and Donna J. (Reinke) Kuehl in Wausau, Wis.

Kelly graduated from D. C. Everest High School. She received her bachelor's degree from UW-La Crosse and her Master's degree from Winona State University. She was most recently employed as house manager at Chileda Development and Learning Center.

Kelly enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends. Kelly was a caring big-hearted wonder woman, who would always go above and beyond for anyone and everyone.

Kelly is survived by her mother, Donna J. Kuehl; brothers, Paul Kuehl (Robbi) and Matthew (Tracy) Kuehl; nephews, Keegan Kuehl, Seth Baus and Hayden Haase; nieces, Erica Baus and Haley Haase; grandmother, Vivian (Oma) Kuehl; uncle, Craig (Denise) Kuehl; aunt, Jill Holzem; and her fur babies, Danko, Bernie and Lola.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Kuehl; grandparents, Clifford and Jeanie (Nana) Reinke and Robert T. Kuehl; and her aunt, Joan Kuehl.

A celebration of Kelly's life will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank all of our camping families for the help and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to c/o Kelly Kuehl.

Kelly would like to tell everyone, "Good night, God bless, I love you."