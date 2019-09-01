Follow story
Kelly Rae Hugo
September 01, 2019
Kelly Rae Hugo
PRINCETON, Minn. -- Kelly Rae Hugo, 58, of Princeton passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 3, 2019
