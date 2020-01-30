Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kellie Kay Mueller
January 30, 2020
Kellie Kay Mueller
HOLMEN -- Kellie Kay Mueller, 61, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in her home. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
HOLMEN -- Kellie Kay Mueller, 61, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in her home. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 1, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Kellie
in memory of Kellie
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.