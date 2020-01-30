Kellie Kay Mueller
Kellie Kay Mueller

January 30, 2020

HOLMEN -- Kellie Kay Mueller, 61, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in her home. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 1, 2020
