Keith Wang
October 05, 1952 - March 04, 2019

Keith Wang, 66 of La Crosse passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. Keith was born Oct. 5, 1952, the son of Wallace and Emily (nee Hehn) Wang, in La Crosse.
A celebration of Keith's life, with full military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Ave. N, Onalaska, WI 54650. Burial will follow in the Portland German Lutheran Cemetery, Portland, Wis. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church.
Dress code is casual.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 24, 2019
