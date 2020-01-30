Follow story
Keith Kuster
January 30, 2020
Keith Kuster
Keith Kuster, 64, of La Crosse found peace after an arduous battle with cancer. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, with family at his side.
Keith's parents, Ruby Nakamura (Charon) and Ron Kuster, preceded him in death. Keith is survived by his wife, Liselotte Kuster; his daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie; grandchildren, Anthony, Kiara, Miah and Genayah; and cousins and friends.
Keith enjoyed music, gymnastics, canoeing and traveling. He was a long-term employee of City Brewing Co.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Gundersen cancer and palliative care teams, who provided extraordinary care for Keith.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Published on February 1, 2020



