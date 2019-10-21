Keith Jacob Kobernick
Keith Jacob Kobernick

October 21, 2019

Keith Jacob Kobernick, 25, a loving son, brother, grandson and uncle passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in his home. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with an hour of visitation prior, also at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Keith Jacob Kobernick, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 23, 2019
Events

Visitation

Friday October 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN
1476 West Broadway, Winona, MN

Visitation

Saturday October 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN
1476 West Broadway, Winona, MN

Funeral Service

Saturday October 26, 2019
3:00 PM

Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN
1476 West Broadway, Winona, MN

