Keith Jacob Kobernick
October 21, 2019
Keith Jacob Kobernick, 25, a loving son, brother, grandson and uncle passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in his home. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with an hour of visitation prior, also at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Keith Jacob Kobernick, please visit Tribute Store.
Events
Visitation
Friday October 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN
1476 West Broadway, Winona, MN
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Visitation begins.
Visitation
Saturday October 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN
1476 West Broadway, Winona, MN
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Visitation begins.
Funeral Service
Saturday October 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN
1476 West Broadway, Winona, MN
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Funeral Service begins.
