Keith E. Kenyon

SPARTA -- Keith E. Kenyon, 89, of Sparta died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Sparta. He was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Kendall, to C.L. "Les" and Mary (Richardson) Kenyon. He grew up in Kendall and Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School. He then attended UW-Madison for two years.

Keith joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the 5th Air Force during the Korean War. He flew over a 100 combat missions, receiving the National Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross and Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.

While stationed in Sumter, S.C., Keith met Carolyn Bradford. They were married Aug. 29, 1952, in Sumter. After the service they moved back to Sparta. Keith owned and operated Ken-Way Corp, in Sparta and worked there until his retirement. He served 12 years on Sparta City Council, 22 years on Monroe County Board, was a member of Kiwanis, Masons and a Shriner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed watching sports and loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Keith is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Sparta; his children, Keith "Skeeter" (Mona) Kenyon, Steve (Toni) Kenyon, Charles (Linda) Kenyon and Gregg (Teri) Kenyon, all of Sparta; his 10 grandchildren, Dustin (Catrina) Kenyon of Sullivan, Wis., Cyndy (Paul DiPietro) Kenyon of Cham, Switzerland, Drew (May Truong) Kenyon of Sun Prairie, Wis., Ben (Emily McMahon) Kenyon of Oconomowoc, Wis., Chad (Rachel) Kenyon of Cincinnati, Iowa, Mandy (Greg) Novak of Sparta, Jamie (Steve) Plesha of Duluth, Minn., Cody Kenyon, Myah Kenyon and Seth Kenyon all of Sparta; seven great-grandchildren, Max, Lucca, Mila, Yihan, Minha, Carson and Violet; a sister, Mary Lou Rose of Tomah; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles; and an infant brother.

The family would like to thank the Transitional Care Unit at Sparta Mayo, for the excellent care they provided Keith.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church, Sparta, with the Reverend Loretta Waughtal officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112, will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta. A luncheon will follow at Jake's Northwoods.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.

Memorials may be given to Freedom Honor Flight of Sparta. Online condolences may be offered to Keith's family at . The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.