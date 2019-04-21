Follow story
Keith Douglas Ellison
July 19, 1930 - April 21, 2019
Keith Douglas Ellison
Keith Douglas Ellison, 88, of La Crosse died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was born July 19, 1930, to Theodore and Marguerite (Vick) Ellison in Detroit. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the military police. Keith worked for Trane Company in La Crosse for 39 years, as a design engineer. On Dec. 28, 1963, Keith married Marcella Wertz in Sparta.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella; children, Louise (Rich) Wrege, Stephen (Kari Lassig) Ellison, Melissa (Rodney) Cooley, Scott Ellison and Greg Ellison; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Keith Charles; two brothers; and one sister-in-law.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 23, 2019
