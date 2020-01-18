Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Keaton Michael Bendel
January 18, 2020
Keaton Michael Bendel
Keaton Michael Bendel
ONALASKA -- Keaton Michael Bendel, 25, of Onalaska died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Keaton Michael Bendel
ONALASKA -- Keaton Michael Bendel, 25, of Onalaska died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 20, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Keaton
in memory of Keaton
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 20, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.