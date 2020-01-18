Keaton Michael Bendel
Keaton Michael Bendel

January 18, 2020

ONALASKA -- Keaton Michael Bendel, 25, of Onalaska died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 20, 2020
