August 12, 2019

Kayn Brian Gaethke, passed away in the arms of his loving parents at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
A service of remembrance for Kayn will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, Aug. 21. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kayn's memory to either Wisconsin-PCHA or Beads of Courage.org.
To view Kayn's entire obituary and offer his family online condolences, visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
Kayn
