Kayn Brian Gaethke
August 12, 2019
Kayn Brian Gaethe
Kayn Brian Gaethke, passed away in the arms of his loving parents at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
A service of remembrance for Kayn will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, Aug. 21. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kayn's memory to either Wisconsin-PCHA or Beads of Courage.org.
To view Kayn's entire obituary and offer his family online condolences, visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
in memory of Kayn
in memory of Kayn
