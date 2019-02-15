Follow story
Kay Marie Larson
February 15, 2019
Kay Marie Kappen Larson
Kay Marie Kappen Larson, formerly Kay Kral, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, after a brief illness, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A celebration in memory of Kay will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Castle Hill Supper Club, N9581 U.S. Hwy. 12, Merrillan, Wis. There will be Red Stag Old Fashions, Black-Eyed Susan's, laughter and friendship, as she wished.
Donations in Kay's memory can be made to the K-9 Unit of the Black River Falls Police Department. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
