Kay Marie Larson
Kay Marie Larson

February 15, 2019

Kay Marie Larson Kay Marie Kappen Larson
Kay Marie Kappen Larson, formerly Kay Kral, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, after a brief illness, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A celebration in memory of Kay will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Castle Hill Supper Club, N9581 U.S. Hwy. 12, Merrillan, Wis. There will be Red Stag Old Fashions, Black-Eyed Susan's, laughter and friendship, as she wished.
Donations in Kay's memory can be made to the K-9 Unit of the Black River Falls Police Department. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 23, 2019
in memory of Kay
