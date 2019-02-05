Kay H. Groth
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Kay H. Groth

February 05, 2019

Kay H. Groth Kay H. Groth
Kay H. Groth, 79, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Hillview Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home-Nelson Chapel, 1007 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. Andrew Fortuine will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday in the Nelson Chapel.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 8, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Kay
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 08, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.