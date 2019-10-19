Kathy J. Olson

ONALASKA -- Kathy Jo Olson, 54, of Onalaska passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She was born Dec. 18, 1964, to Robert and Nancy (Ryan) Olson and was raised in Holmen, along with her three brothers, Tim, Todd and Dan.

Kathy took a lot of joy with her Deaf Social Club, blogging, and was also an incredibly talented artist, enjoying both painting and drawing. She also loved doing crafts with her many friends and the wonderful staff at SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.

Kathy is survived by her three brothers, Tim (Carrie), Dan (Brenda) and Todd; nieces, Ashley and Afton; nephews, Dylan and Robert; and great-nieces and many cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kathy had a beautiful, gentle and loving soul and she will be greatly missed by many people. She is now truly at peace and is with her loving parents in Heaven.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the services Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at SpringBrook Assisted Living of Onalaska and UW Health University Hospital of Madison, for their heartfelt compassion to Kathy's family through these trying times. You're invited to offer online condolences to Kathy's family by visiting the funeral home's website at .