October 19, 2019

ONALASKA -- Kathy Jo Olson, 54, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. Funeral arrangements are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel-West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss. For further updates and to view the obituary in it's entirety please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of Kathy Jo Olson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 22, 2019
