Kathy L. Gowdy
Kathy L. Gowdy

August 23, 2019

HOLMEN -- Kathy L. Gowdy, 68, of Holmen passed away with her family by her side, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Burial will be in Long Coulee Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
