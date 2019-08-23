Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kathy L. Gowdy
August 23, 2019
Kathy L. Gowdy
HOLMEN -- Kathy L. Gowdy, 68, of Holmen passed away with her family by her side, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Burial will be in Long Coulee Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
HOLMEN -- Kathy L. Gowdy, 68, of Holmen passed away with her family by her side, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Burial will be in Long Coulee Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Kathy
in memory of Kathy
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 24, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.