Kathryn Jean Parkison
Kathryn Jean Parkison

December 04, 1931 - February 18, 2019

TOMAH -- Kathryn "Kay" Jean Parkison (Steinmetz) of Tomah passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the home of her youngest daughter, with family by her side. She was born Dec, 4, 1931, to Anthony Paul and Phoebe Salina (Scott) Steinmetz in Tomah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, with Monsignor Richard W. Gilles officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from noon until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guardian Angel Fund-Queen of the Apostles School, or Tomah Hospice Touch. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 19, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.