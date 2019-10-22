Kathryn Neumann
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Kathryn Neumann

October 22, 2019

Kathryn Neumann Kathryn "Kate" Neumann
Kathryn "Kate" Neumann, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.schumacher-kish.com. A private family service will be held at a later date. To send flowers to the family of Kathryn Neumann, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Kathryn
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 26, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.