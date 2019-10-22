Follow story
Kathryn Neumann
October 22, 2019
Kathryn "Kate" Neumann
Kathryn "Kate" Neumann, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.schumacher-kish.com. A private family service will be held at a later date. To send flowers to the family of Kathryn Neumann, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
in memory of Kathryn
in memory of Kathryn
